Most parents vaccinate younger children immediately according to national survey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most parents won’t vaccinate their young children right away according to a new national study. It shows health officials who are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible face an uphill climb.

At Gymboree at Pearlridge, it’s all about play, music and love of learning for these little tots too young to to be eligible for the vaccine, but some have older siblings who are ready to get vaccinated.

“I’m actually very thankful the 5 to 11 year olds are ready for vaccine,” said Tina Flores.

Flores has a 7-year-old daughter and she wants to sign her up soon so they can do more things.

“At least now I can take my children out. They still will wear masks, but at least I’m not super scared anymore,” she said.

In a recent survey, the Kaiser Family Foundation found 27% felt that way and would get their child vaccinated right away, 33% will wait and see,

5% said they would only if required, and 30% said definitely not.

“I’m totally opposed to having children be vaccinated with this vaccine,” said grandmother Paulette Yoshikane.

Yoshikane says she isn’t scared of COVID and doesn’t want her grandchild to get the shot even though roughly 200 Hawaii children have been hospitalized for COVID.

“I’m not anti-vax. I’ve been vaccinated for other things, but this particular vaccine is too new,” she said.

Parents in the survey said their top concerns were long-term side effects, serious side effects and impacts on fertility.

But many believe the children’s vaccine is a step toward more freedom.

“I’m grateful that it’s available for more of the population. So that more things can become avaible and open for us,” said parent Lisa Nicholes.

“We know our school is offering the vaccine in the next two weeks so we feel that’s a comfortable place for them to get it,’ said parent Meredith Mimms.

We did speak to parents who are waiting. They want to see how the rollout for 5 to 11 year olds goes and then make a decision.

