Large cruise ship from Los Angeles to dock at Honolulu Harbor

The CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order has been extended until Jan. 15.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cruise ship is set to arrive in Honolulu Harbor this weekend, but there won’t be any guests on board.

The state Department of Transportation said the Royal Princess will dock on Saturday and depart on Sunday to refuel and for provisions.

The ship is coming from Los Angeles and has 177 crew members on board — all of whom are vaccinated.

All crew members will be restricted to the vessel while in port and will not be able to get off the ship.

Meanwhile, officials said Harbors Division continues to maintain communications with cruise lines, and no cruise port calls to Hawaii are scheduled through the end of the year.

The CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order has been extended until Jan. 15.

