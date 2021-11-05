Judge acquits Hawaii Island woman accused of murdering foster child

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge acquitted a Hawaii Island woman who is accused of murdering her foster child in 2017.

Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of being involved in the death of 3-year-old Fabian Garcia. The toddler was one of several children who the state had placed in her care.

The Waimea woman claimed the boy fell from a bench and became unresponsive hours later.

However, the medical examiner later ruled the manner of death as a “homicide.”

Alcosiba-McKenzie chose to have a bench trial with no jury.

The judge found Alcosiba-McKenzie not guilty in the murder case, saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence that she caused his death or failed to get him medical care.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.