Judge acquits Hawaii Island woman accused of murdering foster child

Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of killing 3-year-old Fabian Garcia in 2017.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge acquitted a Hawaii Island woman who is accused of murdering her foster child in 2017.

Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of being involved in the death of 3-year-old Fabian Garcia. The toddler was one of several children who the state had placed in her care.

The Waimea woman claimed the boy fell from a bench and became unresponsive hours later.

However, the medical examiner later ruled the manner of death as a “homicide.”

Alcosiba-McKenzie chose to have a bench trial with no jury.

The judge found Alcosiba-McKenzie not guilty in the murder case, saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence that she caused his death or failed to get him medical care.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

