Judge acquits Hawaii Island woman accused of murdering foster child
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge acquitted a Hawaii Island woman who is accused of murdering her foster child in 2017.
Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie is accused of being involved in the death of 3-year-old Fabian Garcia. The toddler was one of several children who the state had placed in her care.
The Waimea woman claimed the boy fell from a bench and became unresponsive hours later.
However, the medical examiner later ruled the manner of death as a “homicide.”
Alcosiba-McKenzie chose to have a bench trial with no jury.
The judge found Alcosiba-McKenzie not guilty in the murder case, saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence that she caused his death or failed to get him medical care.
