Hawaii Island man sentenced to 9 years for possession, intent to distribute meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possession and intending to distribute methamphetamine.

Maximillian Oleksiak was charged for one count of conspiring to distribute the illegal drug and two counts of possessing more than 50 grams of meth in separate incidences.

Officials said the 46-year-old Puna man had planned to distribute the drug between April and May 2020.

The judge also ordered that Oleksiak be placed on 5 years of supervision following his 110-month sentence.

The investigation and prosecution were the result of a combined effort between the Hawaii Police Department’s Area I and II VICE Sections, US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Hawaii County Prosecutors, and the US Attorney’s Office.

“Our office will continue to promote and encourage coordination between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to hold drug dealers accountable and prioritize the prosecution of the distribution of methamphetamine in our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics distribution is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.