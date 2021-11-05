Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man sentenced to 9 years for possession, intent to distribute meth

The judge also ordered that Oleksiak be placed on 5 years of supervision following his...
The judge also ordered that Oleksiak be placed on 5 years of supervision following his 110-month sentence.(_)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possession and intending to distribute methamphetamine.

Maximillian Oleksiak was charged for one count of conspiring to distribute the illegal drug and two counts of possessing more than 50 grams of meth in separate incidences.

Officials said the 46-year-old Puna man had planned to distribute the drug between April and May 2020.

The judge also ordered that Oleksiak be placed on 5 years of supervision following his 110-month sentence.

The investigation and prosecution were the result of a combined effort between the Hawaii Police Department’s Area I and II VICE Sections, US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Hawaii County Prosecutors, and the US Attorney’s Office.

“Our office will continue to promote and encourage coordination between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to hold drug dealers accountable and prioritize the prosecution of the distribution of methamphetamine in our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics distribution is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
A new Liliha Bakery location is set to open in Waikiki's International Market Place.
Watch out, Waikiki. Here come the coco puffs.
According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, more than 100 eating establishments have closed...
Ige eases rules on businesses, but restaurants disappointed that indoor distancing requirements remain
Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack is set ablaze in Waikiki
Fmr. MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels leaving federal court
Maui officer who solicited sex in exchange for throwing his testimony is sentenced

Latest News

The roundabout will be located at the entrance of the new Kihei High School on Piilani Highway...
State officials hope roundabout on Maui highway will slow drivers down
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy trade winds return as large swell drops and breezy trades pick up into the weekend
Even though the Delta variant surge has subsided, hospitals across the state are still very...
Patients who delayed care because of the pandemic are now filling hospitals
Researchers say that social media is playing a significant role in vaccine hesitancy in Hawaii....
Researchers: Social media still playing big role in vaccine hesitancy in Hawaii