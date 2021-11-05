Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through early next week. A band of clouds and showers mainly north of the state will support wet conditions over windward Kauai through early Saturday while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere through the weekend.Trades will begin to weaken and veer east southeasterly during the first half of next week as ridging runs its course and a fresh round of height falls over the north Pacific gets underway.

A moderate north to northeast swell will subside today. The first of several small to moderate reinforcing northwest swells will fill in tomorrow keeping small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores through early next week. Expect small to moderate east facing shores surf as the current north to northeast swell fades and a building trade wind swell fills in tomorrow and holds through the weekend.

