Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through early next week.

A band of clouds and showers mainly north of the state will support wet conditions over windward Kauai through early Saturday while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere through the weekend.

Trades will begin to weaken and veer east-southeasterly during the first half of next week as ridging runs its course and a fresh round of height falls over the north Pacific gets underway.

A moderate north to northeast swell will subside Friday. The first of several small to moderate reinforcing northwest swells will fill in Saturday, keeping small to moderate surf along north- and west-facing shores through early next week.

Expect small to moderate east facing shores surf as the current north to northeast swell fades and a building trade wind swell fills in Saturday and holds through the weekend.

