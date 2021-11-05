Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through early next week.

A band of clouds and showers mainly north of the state will support wet conditions over windward Kauai through early Saturday while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere through the weekend.

Trades will begin to weaken and veer east-southeasterly during the first half of next week as ridging runs its course and a fresh round of height falls over the north Pacific gets underway.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

A moderate north to northeast swell will subside Friday. The first of several small to moderate reinforcing northwest swells will fill in Saturday, keeping small to moderate surf along north- and west-facing shores through early next week.

Expect small to moderate east facing shores surf as the current north to northeast swell fades and a building trade wind swell fills in Saturday and holds through the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

