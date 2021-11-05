Tributes
Episode 86: Dr. Jodi Nishida

By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we should try our very best to stay healthy as a way to avoid getting sick.

While different diets work for different people, this week on ‘Muthaship’ we explore the benefits of keto with Dr. Jodi Nishida. She’s been in healthcare for over 25 years and is a Doctor of Pharmacy and an accredited Metabolic Healthcare Practitioner.

Dr. Nishida explains keto as low-carb, moderate in protein and high in healthy fat. She emphasizes the importance of following clean, medically-guided keto plans and explains why listening to non-certified influencers on social media can be dangerous.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

