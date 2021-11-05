Episode 86: Dr. Jodi Nishida

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we should try our very best to stay healthy as a way to avoid getting sick.

While different diets work for different people, this week on ‘Muthaship’ we explore the benefits of keto with Dr. Jodi Nishida. She’s been in healthcare for over 25 years and is a Doctor of Pharmacy and an accredited Metabolic Healthcare Practitioner.

Dr. Nishida explains keto as low-carb, moderate in protein and high in healthy fat. She emphasizes the importance of following clean, medically-guided keto plans and explains why listening to non-certified influencers on social media can be dangerous.

