DLNR calls on riders to stop illegally driving, biking through state land on Kauai

DLNR is reminding dirt bike and ATV riders that the area between Kokee State Park and Kekaha is...
DLNR is reminding dirt bike and ATV riders that the area between Kokee State Park and Kekaha is off-limits.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a warning to dirt bike and ATV riders who have been racing through state land on Kauai.

Officials said riders have been illegally driving and biking in the the area between Kokee State Park and Kekaha on both sides of Highway 552.

Despite no-trespassing signs posted, dozens of riders routinely ignore the warnings. Officials said some signs have been vandalized and even taken.

The state said riding illegally in these areas pose major safety concerns as many keiki have been seen crossing the highway, which has blind curves.

Furthermore, riders are also traveling through designated active hunting areas. Officials say mixing speeding bikes with people carrying guns could be a recipe for a tragedy.

“On Kauai, the demand for recreational access and uses far out-weighs the available land on our small island,” said Sheri S. Mann, the Kauai branch manager for the Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

“We cannot accommodate destructive or dangerous uses, as we have an obligation to protect the natural and cultural resources on all lands under our stewardship.”

Land managers said they are also concerned bikers may be spreading invasive species and their tailpipes or open fires in large metal cans could spark a wildfire in the area, which typically holds very dry vegetation.

While riders aren’t allowed to be drive or bike through these state lands, many said they would like the state to provide an area where they can recreate.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

