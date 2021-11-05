City to open driver licensing centers on Saturdays to ease backlog for renewals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will be opening several of its facilities on Saturdays to meet the increased demand of people needing to renew their driver’s licenses and state IDs.

Oahu’s two largest driver licensing centers in Kapalama and Kapolei will be open on Saturdays for the rest of the year beginning on Nov. 6.

The Windward City, Pearlridge and Downtown satellite city halls will also be open on Saturdays for residents who need to renew their credentials and permits.

The new weekend hours come as more than 16,000 driver licenses, state IDs and permits are set to expire over the next two months.

Residents whose credentials have expired since the middle of March 2020 have until Nov. 30 to renew.

The city said facilities will serve those with appointments and on standby for all services except road tests.

The centers and satellite city halls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials advise people to make an appointment before hand. Stand-by service is offered based on cancellations and an estimated 30% no-show rate.

Location Saturday Hours Kapalama Driver Licensing Center 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kapolei Driver Licensing Center 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Satellite City Hall 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pearlridge Satellite City Hall 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Windward City Satellite City Hall 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

