Big Island man sentenced after ‘no contest’ plea in deadly 2016 crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kea’au man who pled no contest to a deadly 2016 crash and subsequent felony has been sentenced.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said 23-year-old Eric-John Semana was sentenced to four years probation and one year behind bars. He was given credit for 10 months already served.

In 2016, when Semana was 18, prosecutors said he lost control of a Toyota Corolla and struck a fence of a Volcano property. The crash lead to the death of one of the passengers who was also 18 years old.

Semana was charged with second-degree negligent homicide. In Feb. 2020, he pled no contest.

Then months later in June, Semana was out on bail and pending sentencing when another incident occurred, and he was charged with a felony offense of resisting an order to stop, and reckless driving, prosecutors said.

The judge accepted Semana’s no contest pleas in both cases.

