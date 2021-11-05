Tributes
Appointment of Clare Connors as Hawaii’s next US attorney clears key hurdle

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved Clare Connors to be the next U.S. attorney for the state.

President Biden nominated the state attorney general for the position in September.

Some Native Hawaiian groups spoke out against the nomination, saying Connors acted aggressively toward indigenous people who protested the construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

