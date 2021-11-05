Tributes
2 men in serious condition following altercation at Beretania Community Park

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital in serious condition following an altercation at Beretania Community Park on Thursday night, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened just after 10 p.m.

EMS said the two men sustained serious facial injuries.

The objects used in the incident are unclear at this time.

Paramedics treated the men and transported them to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

