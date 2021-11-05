Tributes
12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 124 new infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional 12 COVID fatalities on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 944.

The state also confirmed 124 new COVID infections.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,814. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,589 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 67 were on Oahu
  • 22 on Hawaii Island
  • 11 on Maui
  • 10 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 13 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Health care experts have said that while COVID cases and hospitalizations are down in Hawaii, fatalities could remain high for weeks more.

More than 300 people in the islands died in September and October due to the surge of the Delta variant, which threatened to overwhelm Hawaii’s hospitals.

Officials have said that the vast majority of those who died during the Delta surge were unvaccinated.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

