12 additional COVID fatalities reported statewide; 124 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional 12 COVID fatalities on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 944.

The state also confirmed 124 new COVID infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,814. Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,589 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

67 were on Oahu

22 on Hawaii Island

11 on Maui

10 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 13 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Health care experts have said that while COVID cases and hospitalizations are down in Hawaii, fatalities could remain high for weeks more.

More than 300 people in the islands died in September and October due to the surge of the Delta variant, which threatened to overwhelm Hawaii’s hospitals.

Officials have said that the vast majority of those who died during the Delta surge were unvaccinated.

Some 71.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 82.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

