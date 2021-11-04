Tributes
Specially trained comfort canine brings much-needed stress relief to COVID unit

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the Queen’s Medical Center, handler Kristen Collat and her crisis response dog, Samson, are never an intrusion when they pop into a doctor’s office or show up at a nurses’ station.

Their dual duty is to comfort and support frontline workers.

“We have a system where it’s basically like a paging system on my cell phone. Sometimes I get paged, ‘Hey! Are you around? Can you come down?’” Collat said.

Queen’s brought the specially-trained golden retriever on board during the COVID surge to give doctors and nurses a break.

“During the pandemic, it has been stressful, especially during the surge back in August and September. This is something that is positive that we bring to the staff. It’s something that’s offered every day,” said Dr. Whitney Limm, Queen’s chief physician executive.

Samson came to Queen’s after being trained by Assistance Dogs of Hawaii.

“With this Crisis Response Program they trained me and Samson to work together, but only for the staff here at Queen’s,” Collat said.

His hospital rounds include stops at Queen’s Intensive Care and COVID-19 units, and to other floors to visit medical staff and employees.

“When they see Samson, you can see the smile behind their mask, you can see the smile in their eyes. It’s just such a positive addition to our family,” Limm said.

Collat is a registered nurse and a clinical programs manager. She knows firsthand how a break helps when you’re been pushed by the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of traveler FEMA nurses and staff here who are not from here. They’re missing their pets. He’s brought a lot of joy. They hunker down. He visits with them. They pet him,” she said.

Assistance Dogs of Hawaii trained Samson and three other canines to sniff out the scent of coronavirus. But he turned out to be much better at providing a personal touch.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

