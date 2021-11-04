Tributes
Several valuable bee hives stolen from Hawaii Island farm

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island are investigating a not-so-common theft that recently occurred at a Kea’au farm.

Several bee hives were taken from the Hawaii Island Honey Company located along Opukahaia Street sometime between Oct. 21 and Nov. 2.

The hives are valued at $22,000, according to police. The farm says raising and caring for bee hives is an expensive practice, and they are concerned whoever took the bees may be trying to resell them to other bee keepers.

“Agricultural theft is a serious crime that has tremendous negative impacts on local farmers. Hawai’i Police Department is committed to pursuing those who commit these crimes,” Hawaii police said in a bulletin.

This is the latest agricultural theft on Hawaii Island in recent months. In October, two men were found with over 600 pounds of bananas that were believed to have been stolen. And in September, police were sought suspects accused of taking $6,000 worth of fruit from the Pepeekeo and Hamakua areas.

Anyone with information in this latest bee hive theft is asked to call Officer Jason Lin at (808) 965-2716, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

