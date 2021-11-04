Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns to the road to face Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team returns to California for a pair of road matches with Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

The Wahine take on the Titans on Friday while they meet the Beach on Saturday — both matches first serve set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

Hawaii is coming off of another successful 2-0 homestand with sweeps over UC Davis and UC Riverside in front of their first home crowds since 2019.

Last time the ‘Bows met Fullerton, the went the full five sets before Hawaii squeezed out the victory in Manoa, meanwhile UH swept Long Beach that weekend.

Following this weekend’s road trip, the Wahine return home to their first pair of home matches with no crowd capacity limit in over two years.

