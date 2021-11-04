The outcome of New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nation’s highest court is hearing a case over New York’s gun control laws that could bring changes to Hawaii’s gun laws as well.

“In Hawaii right now there’s a concealed carry and an open carry permit,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition. “They’re not issued to civilians generally, to people who want to carry a firearm for self-defense.”

That’s the issue in the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Two gun owners and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association are using for the right to carry a concealed weapon for self-defense purposes. They claim the New York law is unconstitutional.

“The text of the Second Amendment enshrines not just a right to keep arms, but to bear them,” Paul Clement, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told the justices.

Hawaii’s law only allows weapons to be carried for work-related defense.

“The only time that they are issued would be to security guards who are carrying firearms as part of their business. Armored car drivers and such,” said Roberts.

“We just want to be able to carry a firearm for self-defense,” he added. “We’re law-abiding citizens, we’re not criminals. The criminals are already carrying guns.”

A supreme court ruling could also impact Hilo resident and Vietnam veteran George Young Jr. Ten years ago, he applied twice for a license to carry a handgun in public but was denied. His case has been climbing through the legal system.

“The Supreme Court will directly rule in Mr. Young’s case,” said Young’s attorney Alan Beck. “They’re holding his petition pending the outcome of the New York case.”

Supporters of the current gun control law say it’s needed to protect the public.

“This is about preventing New York from becoming the next Sandy Hook, the next Parkland, the next Orlando, the next Las Vegas, the next community devastated by gun violence,” said David Lee, a senior advisory to the New York attorney general.

The justices sent twice the usual amount of time interrogating both sides in the case Wednesday, and many who listened in said it appears they may rule against New York’s law. That could potentially change Hawaii law and spell a victory for George Young.

“They’re very similar lawsuits, so if the New York case wins, then because we’re suing over basically the same issue, we’ll win as well,” said Beck.

The high court is expected to issue a ruling by next summer.

