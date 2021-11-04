Tributes
On the North Shore, eateries hope for crowds but wonder if they’ll be able to serve them

Eateries on Oahu's North Shore are looking forward to a busy winter, but worried about not being able to accommodate crowds.(Hawaii News Now)
By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting next week, the governor will drop all COVID restrictions for outdoor activities at restaurants.

But the 6-foot social distancing requirements will still remain indoors. And that’s got many eateries worried about how they’ll keep up as tourism resumes.

On Oahu’s North Shore, eateries are already starting to see business pick up and they’re hoping for a busy winter season.

But at several Haleiwa eateries, they’re not sure how they’ll keep up with the crowds if distancing requirements are still in place.

Tropical Tribe has been in business for only half a year. And what a rough few months it has been.

“It just seemed like almost every time we’re turning around, we just kind of get into a role and you know, then there would be additional changes,” said store manager Stephanie Taylor.

“We’re definitely hoping that surf season is going to bring a lot more influx into the town.”

People mostly come and go at the eatery, but if sales do pick up there isn’t a whole lot of dining space available and the governor’s recent announcement isn’t going to do much for them.

In fact, you’ll likely find a wait at many Oahu restaurants

“Wait times were much longer when I went to Haleiwa Joe’s and having to sit and wait while they’re checking everybody’s vaccines and keeping everyone socially distance,” said visitor Indiana Brunner.

Kanani Oury, operating partner at Stonefish Grill, wait times there are up to 45 minutes.

“And that’s really hard because sometimes they’re looking at our space and ... they’re like, why don’t you have more tables? Or why can’t you split that table?”

“It’s hard to explain like, well, if we take those two tables and break them apart, there’s no longer 6 feet between this table and this table.”

Stonefish Grill is excited for the holidays, but Safe Access Oahu and the social distancing requirements have definitely made the staff’s job harder.

“I almost feel as if the government is trying to release certain aspects of the restrictions to appear as if they are giving us a little more freedom,” Oury said, “when in all actuality it really doesn’t give us much more freedom at all.”

