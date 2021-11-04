Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4

The OSHA rule was rolled out Thursday and involves a hefty fine for businesses who do not comply.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration rolled out a new COVID-19 workplace vaccination rule Thursday and millions of Americans may be affected.

Thursday, the Biden administration’s Department of Labor told the nation that a new vaccination rule impacting private employers with 100 or more employees will go into effect on January 4th.

The rule says employers need to ensure their unvaccinated employees present negative COVID tests weekly. The rule does not require business to pay for the tests.

For businesses that don’t comply, the rule says there’s a potential $14,000 fine for each violation.

In a Thursday morning statement, President Joe Biden said, “...The choice is simple: get more people vaccinated or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill are blasting the rule.

“To have someone lose their job or to fine them heavily or to fine an industry is exactly what we do not want need,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX).

On the Senate side, Republicans plan to force a vote formally challenging the rule.

“I don’t know how many Democrats will join us, but any Democrat that has paid even a little bit of attention to what’s going on in the last couple of days in this country, particularly in Virginia and New Jersey,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

A spokesperson for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “The Chamber believes that the widespread vaccinations is the key to beating COVID, and we are proud of the work of the business community in the effort to help Americans get vaccinated. OSHA made some significant adjustments in the ETS that reflect concerns raised by the business community. The Chamber is focused on helping our members ensure that their employees are vaccinated and communicating to OSHA operational and implementation issues employers have with the requirements of the ETS.”

Attorneys General from more than a dozen states have also said they plan to challenge the rule in court.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, more than 100 eating establishments have closed...
Ige eases rules on businesses, but restaurants disappointed that indoor distancing requirements remain
A new Liliha Bakery location is set to open in Waikiki's International Market Place.
Watch out, Waikiki. Here come the coco puffs.
The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
Fmr. MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels leaving federal court
Maui officer who solicited sex in exchange for throwing his testimony is sentenced
COVID rule watchdogs are complaining to lawmakers about the illegal gatherings on Halloween in...
Rowdy Halloween crowds in Waikiki trigger concerns about safety, enforcement

Latest News

Supreme Court hears New York gun case
New York gun law hangs in the balance: Supreme Court Justices hear first gun case in a decade
There’s a major political and social battle brewing over new boundaries for Hawaii’s House and...
Major political, social battle brewing over new boundaries for legislative districts
Sylvia Luke
State Rep. Sylvia Luke announces run for lieutenant governor
Hawaii Republican Party.
Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party resigns, shifts focus to recruitment
Ikaika Anderson responded to critiques of a concerned area resident at his campaign kickoff at...
Former City Council chair criticized by constituent at Lt. Gov. campaign launch