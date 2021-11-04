New program aims to provide Oahu residents with more emergency care options

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to decrease emergency room overcrowding and to provide faster care for patients, the state is offering a new program for alternative treatments sites in Kapolei.

Beginning this week, Oahu patients will have the option of being transported to select urgent care facilities rather than a hospital emergency department.

“The goal for EMS is to have patients transported to the proper facility so that they will receive the appropriate level of care,” said Dr. James Ireland, HESD director.

“Alternative care sites can potentially decrease emergency room overcrowding and benefit EMS with shorter transport times, which result in putting 911 ambulances back in service sooner.”

Straub Kapolei Clinic and Urgent Care Center located at the Ka Makana Alii Mall will be the first alternative emergency care site to be offered to patients.

“By providing more options for our community, we move closer to our goal of delivering the right care in the right place at the right time,” said Dr. Leslie Chun, CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health Medical Group.

The new program was created in partnership with the state Department of Health, Honolulu Emergency Services Department and Hawaii Pacific Health.

The city and state said they plan to expand the program to other selected alternative care sites throughout Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.

Officials said other alternative sites are being identified and may be ready by the end of this year.

