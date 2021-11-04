Tributes
New Maui police chief to be sworn in as commission finalizes appointment

Pelletier was the only candidate for the position from an outside department.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Commission finalized the appointment of John Pelletier as the county’s new police chief on Wednesday.

Pelletier’s appointment comes after fulfilling the extensive pre-employment requirements to become the head of the Maui Police Department.

The commission had unanimously selected Pelletier as chief back in October.

Pelletier, who served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, will be the first non-Hawaii resident to lead the force. He was born in Buffalo, New York, and is a third-generation police officer.

His selection for the role came amid a push for more transparency and accountability from the Maui Police Department.

Before being selected for the position, Pelletier spent the past 22 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, working in various roles. He most recently served as captain for the Major Violator and Narcotics Bureau. He also commanded the SWAT and K-9 units, and was in charge of the Las Vegas strip during the mass shooting.

He will replace former embattled Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu who retired in May.

Pelletier will be sworn in on Dec. 15.

