Maui’s vacation rental crackdown reveals strong community divide

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an all-day meeting Wednesday, Maui County Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee heard testimony from more than a hundred people regarding vacation rentals on the island.

They discussed two measures that would potentially reduce the amount of visitors on Maui.

One idea is to establish a moratorium on new transient accommodations. The other would phase out vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts — which equates to about 7,300 units.

Testimony from residents, real estate agents and hospitality businesses revealed a strong community divide when it came to cracking down on vacation rentals.

“It’s time that we address it, but I don’t think this is the proper way to do it,” said Lynn Britton, who owns a vacation rental in Maalaea.

“Please, please, pass these measures,” said Cheryl Hendrickson.

“We don’t feel like it’ll stop visitors from traveling to Maui,” said another testifier.

“I truly believe this is the wrong way to go about it. I think it’s illegal number one,” said Bob Hansen, a real estate agent.

“Our visitor industry is going to go on. We have thousands and thousands of units,” said Lucienne De Naie, Sierra Club Maui chair.

Committee Chair and Councilwoman Tamara Paltin said the goal of the measures is to generate desperately needed affordable housing.

But, those in the visitor industry said that would cost jobs.

“I don’t think Maui is ready to take such a bold step of displacing our current primary economic engine when we don’t have a clear and immediate viable replacement,” said Snay Patel, CEO of Hospitality Solutions Group.

Councilwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez fired back saying, “Even at the expense of kanaka displacement?”

Tensions are high on the Valley Isle as the median price for a single-family is about $1 million and prices for rental units are skyrocketing.

“The long-term housing here is abysmal. Our kids aren’t able to find anything with a bathroom, a kitchen in some regards,” Hendrickson said.

Meanwhile, the committee has passed the moratorium on new transient accommodations. The measure now goes to the entire Maui County Council for a vote.

On the other hand, officials had put off voting on phasing out existing vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts for now.

