Investigation underway after another surfboard rack set on fire in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a blaze at another surfboard rack in Waikiki on Thursday morning.

HPD sent out an alert around 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters and police responded to the area near Kalakaua and Seaside avenues.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation continues.

This comes just a few weeks after a large blaze destroyed another surfboard rack in Waikiki. Police arrested a 48-year-old suspect in connection with arson.

HFD said the blaze caused more than $650,000 in damage.

This story will be updated.

