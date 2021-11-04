Investigation underway after another surfboard rack set on fire in Waikiki
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a blaze at another surfboard rack in Waikiki on Thursday morning.
HPD sent out an alert around 4:15 a.m.
Firefighters and police responded to the area near Kalakaua and Seaside avenues.
Details are limited at this time as the investigation continues.
This comes just a few weeks after a large blaze destroyed another surfboard rack in Waikiki. Police arrested a 48-year-old suspect in connection with arson.
HFD said the blaze caused more than $650,000 in damage.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.