HPD defends officers’ decision to arrest 10-year-old over drawing that upset parent

The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing...
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:52 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the highly-publicized arrest of a 10-year-old at her elementary school in Waipahu, the Honolulu Police Department said its officers’ actions were reasonable.

The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary School last January after a drawing she made upset another student’s parent.

The ACLU and an attorney for the family said the 10-year-old girl’s rights were violated when she was detained and questioned without her mother. The girl was then handcuffed and brought to jail without being charged with a crime, ACLU said.

“In light of all the events that have occurred on the mainland and in Hawaii and based on the facts, HPD believes that its officers took action that they believed was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances due to the nature of the threat,” said HPD Interim Deputy Chief Ryan Nishibun.

HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing

The nature of the threat nor the drawing has ever been revealed.

The girl’s mother, who was allegedly detained in another room, claims race was a factor in the arrest.

Meanwhile, the ACLU has issued a demand letter to HPD and the state Department of Education seeking policy changes and compensation.

The agencies have until Nov. 8 to respond.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

