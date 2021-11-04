Hawaii Symphony Orchestra tunes up for its long-awaited return to indoor venues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the city easing restrictions on large events, Oahu’s performing arts community is returning to theaters and stages.

Among the artists heading back indoors is the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, which is now rehearsing for a slate of live, in-person shows at the Hawaii Theatre Center ― beginning this weekend.

Throughout the pandemic, the HSO has endured several shutdowns and also had to move its performances outdoors to the Waikiki Shell.

HSO executive director Dave Moss says the orchestra anticipated returning indoors sometime later this year, but was pleasantly surprised by the mayor’s announcement.

“To have aligned this with the city reopening at 100% capacity, our crystal ball was working well I guess,” Moss said. “To have gone from eight weeks at the Waikiki Shell to now indoors and to maintain our mission to provide music for this community is a real treat.”

Hawaii Theatre Center president and CEO Gregory Dunn is also looking forward to the return of in-person performances.

The pandemic halted full-capacity live audience events for more than a year and a half.

“It’s a real chicken skin moment to be able to sit in the seat, have the live music coming out at us this direction, and hearing the musicians rehearsing, preparing to give people their first experience of live music indoors in a large venue in 20 months,” Dunn said.

Moss is anticipating 500 to 1,000 guests for each of this weekend’s shows. After a show for donors Friday night, the HSO is scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at myhso.org.

Later this month, the HSO will also be playing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

