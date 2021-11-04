Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 932

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 932.

The state also confirmed 112 new COVID-19 infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,690.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,604 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 57 were on Oahu
  • 28 on Hawaii Island
  • 18 on Maui
  • 7 on Kauai

There were also two residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, more than 100 eating establishments have closed...
Ige eases rules on businesses, but restaurants disappointed that indoor distancing requirements remain
A new Liliha Bakery location is set to open in Waikiki's International Market Place.
Watch out, Waikiki. Here come the coco puffs.
COVID rule watchdogs are complaining to lawmakers about the illegal gatherings on Halloween in...
Rowdy Halloween crowds in Waikiki trigger concerns about safety, enforcement
COVID-19 lab testing
176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported statewide
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Police are investigating a blaze at another surf rack in Waikiki.
Investigation underway after another surfboard rack set on fire in Waikiki
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
Sand Worms chase the hero
Terry Hunter reviews DUNE
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 4, 2021)