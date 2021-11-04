Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, raising state’s death toll to 932

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday is reporting 13 new coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 932.

The state also confirmed 112 new COVID-19 infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,690.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,604 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

57 were on Oahu

28 on Hawaii Island

18 on Maui

7 on Kauai

There were also two residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.7% have received at least one dose.

