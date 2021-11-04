Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds continue through early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially over the western end of the state over the next couple of days where a band of moisture associated with a dissipating front will linger. Thereafter, a drier trade wind pattern is expected Friday through early next week.

A large northwest to north swell will subside and shift out of the northeast Thursday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. For the rest of the week and into early next week, expect small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores as a series of small to moderate northwest swells fills in. Expect moderate east facing shores surf Thursday as the current north to northwest swell shifts to the northeast.

