Forecast: Breezy trade winds return as large swell drops and breezy trades pick up into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here they come! Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through early next week. A band of clouds and showers mainly north of the state will support wet conditions over windward Kauai through early Saturday while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere through the weekend.

Let’s talk surf! A northwest to north swell will subside and shift out of the northeast today. For the rest of the week and into early next week, expect small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores as a series of small to moderate northwest swells fills in. Expect moderate east facing shores surf today as the current north to northwest swell shifts to the northeast. In addition, strengthening trades will hold the surf heights in the small to moderate range along east facing shores into early next week

