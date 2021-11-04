Tributes
Forecast: Breezy trade winds return as large swell drops and breezy trades pick up into the weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here they come! Fresh to locally strong trade winds will continue through early next week. A band of clouds and showers mainly north of the state will support wet conditions over windward Kauai through early Saturday while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere through the weekend.

Let’s talk surf! A northwest to north swell will subside and shift out of the northeast today. For the rest of the week and into early next week, expect small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores as a series of small to moderate northwest swells fills in. Expect moderate east facing shores surf today as the current north to northwest swell shifts to the northeast. In addition, strengthening trades will hold the surf heights in the small to moderate range along east facing shores into early next week

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now.

