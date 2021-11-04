Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Find everything you need at the Hilo Farmers Market

Find everything you need at the Hilo Farmers Market
Find everything you need at the Hilo Farmers Market(tcw-khnl)
By Brandon Kubo
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:16 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored by Hilo Farmers Market

The market boasts an impressive range of items from organic fruits and vegetables, to orchids, anthuriums, goat cheese, jams, baked goods, honey and locally unique, one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. You can also find an assortment of international gifts. In addition, the market has a diverse assortment of grab-and-go foods such as peruvian tamales, pizza, vegan meals, thai salads, sushi, shave ice, cheeseburgers, fish tacos and fresh poke!

Starting in 1988, it’s one of the longest-running farmers markets in the state. Four farmers launched it, selling items from the back of their trucks. Now, there are more than 100 vendors. The Hilo Farmers Market is also the first in the country to implement EBT Script/token system. And it’s the first in the state to offer an online store, curbside pick-up and free delivery to kupuna.

For more information: hilofarmersmarket.com

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
DOH investigates water-related illness at former military housing in Ewa Beach
A 63-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into the H-1 zipper lane barrier, EMS...
Man, 63, dead after suffering apparent medical condition before H-1 crash
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks