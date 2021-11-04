Find everything you need at the Hilo Farmers Market

Sponsored by Hilo Farmers Market

The market boasts an impressive range of items from organic fruits and vegetables, to orchids, anthuriums, goat cheese, jams, baked goods, honey and locally unique, one-of-a-kind arts and crafts. You can also find an assortment of international gifts. In addition, the market has a diverse assortment of grab-and-go foods such as peruvian tamales, pizza, vegan meals, thai salads, sushi, shave ice, cheeseburgers, fish tacos and fresh poke!

Starting in 1988, it’s one of the longest-running farmers markets in the state. Four farmers launched it, selling items from the back of their trucks. Now, there are more than 100 vendors. The Hilo Farmers Market is also the first in the country to implement EBT Script/token system. And it’s the first in the state to offer an online store, curbside pick-up and free delivery to kupuna.

For more information: hilofarmersmarket.com