Experts baffled by governor’s decision to keep social distancing rules at eateries in place

Gov. David Ige’s decision to keep social distancing requirements in place for Oahu restaurants is baffling some businessowners, political leaders and economists.(Hawaii News Now)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s decision to keep social distancing requirements in place for Oahu restaurants is baffling some businessowners, political leaders and economists.

On Tuesday, Ige justified his decision to continue the social distancing restrictions for indoor dining by pointing to CDC guidelines and saying the virus is still spreading in restaurants.

“We are concerned because we continue to get positive cases and clusters in restaurants and eating establishments,” Ige said.

But a check of the state’s own data on COVID clusters shows that cases at Oahu restaurants are declining. Since the Oahu Safe Access program got underway in mid-September, there have only been four clusters with 24 infections.

On the North Shore, eateries hope for crowds but wonder if they’ll be able to serve them
City rules allowing large concerts, conferences and other events take effect

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said now that restaurant customers and employees are either vaccinated or have a recent negative test, it’s time to drop the social distancing requirement.

“I would say that we do not need to continue to have 6 feet separation. All these individuals are vaccinated,” said Green.

University of Hawaii economist Carl Bonham said federal data shows that Hawaii restaurants have lost about 2,000 jobs in recent months.

He said the economic harm of the restrictions now outweigh the health risks.

“It strikes me with the falling case counts, the falling hospital utilization and the very widespread vaccination ... why wouldn’t you relax the rules further?” Bonham said.

Bonham also questioned why restaurant tables still have to be 6 feet apart while students in schools, who are not required to be vaccinated, can sit within 3 feet of each other.

The state Health Department says schools and restaurants are different.

“Schools are a controlled environment where students are required to wear masks indoors. Masks are taken off in restaurants,” said Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr.

But the Health Department didn’t explain why the restrictions are necessary when the data shows restaurant clusters and infections are down.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

