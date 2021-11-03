With winter swell rolling in, erosion concerns grow as waves approach beachfront properties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the waves expected to be as high as 25 feet, residents on Oahu’s North Shore dealing with erosion say they’re nervous as the waves inch closer to their homes.

“There’s a chance it’s going be right up in my front yard to my door,” said Todd Dunphy, who lives in the North Shore. “Luckily I still have some sand to keep a little blockage and a little of the power coming in.”

Dunphy has been living in his home at Rocky Point for 25 years doing everything he can to protect it.

He said he got a permit from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources allowing him to push sand out by about 20 feet.

“It helped a little, but Mother Nature has come in today in full force,” said Dunphy. “It’s pretty big and pretty powerful waves today, and it’s taken a lot of sand already.”

“In the end, nature wins,” said associate dean for Academic Affairs at the University of Hawaii’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, Chip Fletcher.

“So, pushing sand, putting in burrito bags or sandbags, all of these things are really vulnerable, especially when you get large waves as we’re seeing today.”

Dunphy hopes for a better solution.

But Fletcher said sea level rise is unstoppable meaning the best solution is to just move.

“Some of these homes are not viable, perhaps for the next week, depending on how the waves undermine the sand,” explained Fletcher. “Some of these homes are not viable a year from now, 10 years from now.”

“So, the ultimate solution here is that we need to develop an exit strategy for these homeowners,” Fletcher added.

But every year, it’s no surprise that the first big swell of the winter season attracts many people near and far.

The National Weather Service says the waves will be as high as 25 feet.

“I was trying to get a bunch of waves, yeah it was fun,” said Jake Maki. “I’m not a surf forecaster, but I’d say there’s definitely some solid 15-footers, especially the outer reefs out there.”

The high surf has a silver lining as many North Shore businesses that had been struggling will soon welcome crowds of surfers and spectators.

“I grew up here so that’s fun to come back home and see the first swell of the season,” said Jeff Williams who was visiting from California. “So lucky to be here.”

“I mean the energy is incredible, when you’re right down here at the shore, you can feel the pounding,” said Theresa Williams who visiting from California. “It’s awesome!”

“It’s amazing,” said Hazuki Miyake who was also visiting from California.

If you do plan to check out the surf, Honolulu Ocean Safety advises going to a guarded beach and staying at a considerable distance.

