Kids 5 to 11 are now eligible for a COVID shot. Here’s what you need to know.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Pfizer’s COVID vaccine receiving CDC approval for younger children on Tuesday, vaccination sites and healthcare providers are gearing up to administer the shot.

The low-dose shot will be available for children ages 5 to 11, a group that includes about 120,000 keiki in Hawaii.

The state has already ordered more than 41,000 doses for the initial rollout.

While severe COVID symptoms among children are rare, the CDC said since August 2020, more than 67,000 American children have been hospitalized due to COVID and there have been 94 deaths among children 5 to 11.

With vaccines soon to be available, here’s what you need to know about the shot for younger children:

What is the vaccine dosage for children 5 to 11 years old?

Shots for children ages 5 to 11 will be a third of the dose given to teens and adults, which has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Children will receive two low doses of the Pfizer vaccine, three weeks apart — the same schedule as everyone else.

Vaccines will also be administered with a smaller needle.

When will shots be available for this age group?

The state Health Department has given authorization to certified vaccination providers to administer COVID vaccines to children age 5 to 11 effective immediately.

Officials said the state’s initial order of 41,700 doses began arriving on Monday.

Is parental consent needed for the COVID vaccine?

Yes, parents or legal guardians are required to submit signed consent forms before anyone 17 and younger can be vaccinated.

Where can children get the shot?

Officials encourage parents or guardians to bring children to their pediatrician’s offices to receive the shot and to learn more about the vaccine.

Vaccinations for children will also be available at more than 200 locations statewide, including medical facilities, community health centers, mobile clinics and pharmacies.

More than 130 public, private and charter schools have also signed up to host vaccination sites. A majority of school vaccination sites will be closed to the general public.

The state said some participating schools will begin administering COVID vaccines Monday.

Officials said parents should contact their child’s school directly to see if and when their school will be offering vaccinations to students.

