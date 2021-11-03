Tributes
UH’s Eliki Tanuvasa among nominees for 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

As the 2021 Rainbow Warriors football season continues, new players are starting to make key...
As the 2021 Rainbow Warriors football season continues, new players are starting to make key contributions to the team, players like Saint Louis alumni Eliki Tanuvasa.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Burlsworth Trophy announced on Tuesday the 89 college football players nominated for the 2021 award with Hawaii’s Eliki Tanuvasa among those nominated.

In it’s 12th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is given out to the most outstanding football player that began their collegiate career as a walk-on — named after former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American Brandon Burlsworth.

Tanuvasa walked onto the Rainbow Warriors program in 2019 after spending a year at Eastern Illinois where he was named an FCS Freshman All-American.

The Saint Louis School alumni transferred to Manoa to be closer to family and redshirted.

In 2020, Tanuvasa played sparingly on special teams, but this season the former Crusader has found a spot on the starting offensive line at guard.

“What a privilege it is to recognize these young men each year, those that chose to take on the challenge of beginning their college career as a Walk-On,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these 89 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy. These extraordinary young men have put in the work and have earned this honor.”

The Burlworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and the official winner is set for December 6th in Arkansas, while the ‘Bows are in Manoa to host San Diego State on Saturday.

