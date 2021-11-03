Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trace levels of chemicals found in 2 Oahu water sources, but water remains safe to drink

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trace levels of contaminants were detected in two Oahu drinking water sources during routine testing, but the water remains safe to drink, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

The state said the chemical Dieldrin — an organic chemical once used as pesticide for controlling ground termites — was found in water samples collected at the Board of Water Supply Pearl City Shaft. The detected levels ranged from 0.0109 ug/L to 0.0121 ug/L.

The other contaminant Perfluoropentanoic acid — fluorinated organic chemicals used extensively in consumer products and in fire-retarding foam — was detected at BWS’ Aina Koa Well I at levels ranging from 0.002 ug/L to 0.003 ug/L.

The water is safe to drink because the levels detected were far below the health advisory limits.

Both are part of the Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
COVID rule watchdogs are complaining to lawmakers about the illegal gatherings on Halloween in...
Rowdy Halloween crowds in Waikiki trigger concerns about safety, enforcement
For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
The governor on Tuesday outlined how the state will begin welcoming international travelers...
State prepares to welcome international arrivals under new CDC entry program
Linda Howlett, 76, spent years giving and volunteering in the Maui community especially for the...
Crash of antique station wagon claims the life of a beloved Maui community leader

Latest News

HNN News Brief (Nov. 3, 2021)
Oahu is easing restrictions on indoor seated entertainment.
City rules allowing large concerts, conferences and other events take effect
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, November 3, 2021
COVID-19 lab testing
176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported statewide