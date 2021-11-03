Trace levels of chemicals found in 2 Oahu water sources, but water remains safe to drink

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trace levels of contaminants were detected in two Oahu drinking water sources during routine testing, but the water remains safe to drink, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

The state said the chemical Dieldrin — an organic chemical once used as pesticide for controlling ground termites — was found in water samples collected at the Board of Water Supply Pearl City Shaft. The detected levels ranged from 0.0109 ug/L to 0.0121 ug/L.

The other contaminant Perfluoropentanoic acid — fluorinated organic chemicals used extensively in consumer products and in fire-retarding foam — was detected at BWS’ Aina Koa Well I at levels ranging from 0.002 ug/L to 0.003 ug/L.

The water is safe to drink because the levels detected were far below the health advisory limits.

Both are part of the Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system.

