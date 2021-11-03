Three Rainbow Wahine soccer players earn yearly Big West Conference honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference their yearly soccer awards on Wednesday with three University of Hawaii players taking home 2021 honors.

Sophomores Eliza Ammendolia and Kelci Sumida were both selected to the All-Big West Second team, while Junior Natalie Daub was named All-Big West Honorable Mention.

The dynamic duo of Ammendollia and Sumida led the way for the UH offensive attack throughout the 2021 season.

Ammendolia notched a team-high three assists in 14 games while scoring two goals, the second-straight year she led the team in assists — doing the same in 2019 where she earned First Team honors.

Sumida was the Wahine’s scoring machine, kicking in a team-high five goals which made other teams key in on the Moanalua alumni, but was still able capitalize on her opportunities on goal — Sumida also played the most minutes on the entire team outside of the goalkeeper spot.

Honorable mention Daub was one of just three Wahine to log over 1,000 minutes on action this year, picking up on assist, but her key contributions coming on defense with Daub being a constant presence on the backline.

Hawaii finished the 2021 season at 2-9-3 — the Big West Women’s Soccer Championship wraps up this Sunday.

