They’re in a war against coqui frogs … and they’re gaining ground

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Invasive Species Committee has a dedicated “Coqui Crew” working 40 hours a week trying to eradicate the tiny amphibians.

It’s a team of seven up against tens of thousands of quarter-sized frogs.

“We have to make our trails. We build a pipeline out of PVC pipes, drag it thousands of feet, through rough terrain, through gulches, places we’ve never been and kind of have to figure it out ourselves,” said Coqui Crew Leader Megan Archibald.

MISC has cleared 22 hotspots on the island but there are still 11 infestations. The biggest problem areas are in Maliko Gulch and Haiku.

“They’re out actually hand capturing and or applying a food additive mixed with water to control the frogs. It’s detrimental to the frogs, but not detrimental to much else,” said MISC Manager Adam Radford.

Coqui frogs are native to Puerto Rico and are thought to have been introduced to Hawaii in the late 1980s.

In addition to the 22 eradicated populations, MISC crew members have caught single outlier frogs all over Maui.

They say without these efforts, and help from community members like John Phelps, coqui frogs would be out of control on Maui.

“I said, well, someone’s got to do it. And it looks like it’s me,” said Phelps, a Haiku resident.

Phelps is a 76-year-old retired nuclear physicist. He has designed missiles and spacecraft. But he says coqui frogs are a whole new battle.

“If you’re going to be successful attacking this biological threat, it’s going to require community effort,” he said.

A female coqui frog can produce 1,400 eggs per year.

“It becomes an explosion,” Phelps said.

Besides the irritating noise, it was recently learned that the frogs may act as reservoirs for rat lungworm.

“Not everyone understands the environmental standpoint,” Archibald said. “We all care about the frogs, but there’s a bigger picture here. Hawaii has a very unique ecosystem, and we want to keep it that way.”

Phelps says the quickest way to eradicate the invasive species on Maui is getting more community members involved.

“For us to be successful, we have to fight this war as if everyone is affected, and everyone’s got to do their part.”

