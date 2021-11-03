State unemployment offices reopening to in-person services next month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Offices under the state’s Department of Labor & Industrial Relations are set to reopen to in-person services starting next month.

DLIR announced the change this week saying offices will reopen on Dec. 1. Services for all programs will be available Wednesday through Fridays.

Meanwhile, telephone appointments for general unemployment insurance and claims adjudication services will continue on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We are expanding our services to include in-person services in light of decreased COVID-19 case counts and increased vaccination rates in Hawaii,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “We will continue to assess departmental operations as we move towards the new year with an eye on completely reopening for services during all regular state business days.”

Those utilizing in-person services will be required to show their vaccination card or a negative COVID test. Masks and distancing will be in place.

For more information on office operations, appointments and unemployment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.