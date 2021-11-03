Tributes
Restrictions ease on large indoor, outdoor events on Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:26 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be no capacity limits for some large events on Oahu starting Wednesday.

Outdoor and indoor seated entertainment, like University of Hawaii football and volleyball games, are now allowed to run at full capacity. This also includes concerts and shows with assigned seating.

At both indoor and outdoor seated events, all attendees will have to be fully vaccinated. They will also be required to wear masks, and there will be no food or beverages served.

The state did not agree with easing capacity restrictions on indoor seated events.

Also starting Wednesday, outdoor and indoor “interactive” events, such as weddings and funerals, are allowed to run at 50% capacity or have 150 people in attendance.

For all of these events, everyone must be vaccinated and wearing a mask.

Bars will now also be able to serve alcohol through 2 a.m. or 4 a.m., depending on their license. Previously, they had to stop serving alcohol at midnight.

