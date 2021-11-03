Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Hawaii Pacific in exhibition, first UH event with no crowd limits

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a season of playing inside of empty arenas, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team begins this year’s campaign with no crowd capacity limit, a day the players have been eagerly waiting for.

“It’s exciting to know that our boosters and that our fans, families that can be here can come so it will definitely be different,fun but different in a way.” Sophomore Nae Nae Calhoun told Hawaii News Now.

UH takes on Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday night at the Stan — which can hold a max crowd of over 10,000 fans — opening their 2021-22 season.

Even though the game is an exhibition and won’t count towards their overall record, just being able to play another team has the Wahine’s energy level through the roof.

“It’s up there, its above a hundred.” Calhoun said. “We are excited, were ready to go, were ready to see us compete with other people , not just with each other like five on five, so were ready to see where we are, so the excitement level is real high and were excited for this year.”

Tomorrow’s game will also be a way for the new players and those who started their Wahine career during the pandemic a way to get their proper introduction to the UH faithful.

“That was another real selling point like how much community is important here.” Transfer Maeve Donnelly said. “Even already not even playing yet I’ve been recognized outside and they’re like were so excited to watch you play this year, good luck so that’s really nice to have because that’s something I haven’t had in a long time.”

The wahine have a wealth of veterans on the team, along with new players looking to make it back to the Big West tournament.

The team taking on what they call a “scrappy” work mentality.

“We know that we have to generate points on the defensive end and get after it a little bit.” Head coach Laura Beeman said. “Be a little more blue collar than we’ve been maybe in the last couple years, but previous years we were really blue collar, so if scrappy is what they want to be known as then I promise you it’s gonna happen.”

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. HST.

For more infoormation on ticket sales and healt guidelines at the Stan:

Click Here: Game Day Information

