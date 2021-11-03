Rowdy Halloween crowds in Waikiki trigger concerns about safety, enforcement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID rule watchdogs are complaining to lawmakers about huge illegal gatherings on Halloween in Waikiki, saying law enforcement seemed to turn the other way.

On Halloween night, barricades were set up to keep crowds off the road of Waikiki.

But multiple videos on social media showed the crowd sizes were out of control.

Thousands flocked to Waikiki and hundreds of revelers partied shoulder to shoulder near the Duke Kahanamoku statue. Social gatherings outdoors on Oahu are still limited to 25 people.

Social media videos showed masses of people drinking and crowd surfing. There was even a person in a dinosaur costume who jumped out of a tree.

“Wow. There’s so many people,” said Krystal Lorphelin, who attended the gathering.

Facebook group Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers complained to several lawmakers about the large crowds and illegal parties on Halloween, calling it an ‘embarrassment.’

“My gut reaction is what are these rules for and who’s enforcing them? That makes us feel like second class citizens,” said Sandra Castell, member of Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers.

Partygoers told HNN they felt safe because of Hawaii’s low COVID cases, they were vaccinated and the gathering was outdoors.

“Everybody who I knew who went is vaccinated so we were all pretty safe with that kind of stuff,” said Fabricius.

“I think it’s quite OK. We were outside and everything,” added Lorphelin.

So with high vaccination rates and lower counts, do the rules being ignored still need to exist?

“Certainly we’re looking at dropping restrictions outdoors,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference Tuesday. He added: “Enforcement activity has always been a challenge especially here on Oahu because of the population and number of law enforcement officers.”

Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told HNN he’s planning to meet with HPD.

“I was obviously disappointed. I wasn’t there, but I understand there was some pretty wild events going on. It was unruly and it was not what we had hoped for,” he said.

The Honolulu Police Department notes that the vast majority of people who went to Waikiki to celebrate Halloween were respectful and law abiding.

“It’s unfortunate that there were others who felt that the rules and laws did not apply to them,” said HPD, in a statement.

“On Halloween, officers were focused on keeping the crowds safe, protecting property, and managing traffic,” the statement added.

HPD said in addition to arresting several robbery suspects, citations were issued for multiple traffic violations, including disregarding stop signs and signal lights, speeding, and driving without headlights.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.