Kauai sees second traffic death of the year following 3-vehicle crash

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 67-year-old California woman died after a three-vehicle crash on Kauai’s east side Monday.

Officials say the woman, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was the passenger in a vehicle that was heading south on Kuhio Highway.

They were traveling behind a 2007 Ford dump truck when a collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. by the North Leho Drive intersection near Lydgate Beach Park.

Police said the Lexus the woman was in spun out of control and into the oncoming lane of traffic where the vehicle was broadsided by a 2009 Toyota pickup truck.

The woman was taken to Wilcox Medical Center where she later died. The man driving the Lexus was critically injured but was expected to survive. All others involved sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

This marks Kauai’s second traffic-related death of 2021.

