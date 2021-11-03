Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kauai sees second traffic death of the year following 3-vehicle crash

Kauai police vehicle / file image
Kauai police vehicle / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 67-year-old California woman died after a three-vehicle crash on Kauai’s east side Monday.

Officials say the woman, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was the passenger in a vehicle that was heading south on Kuhio Highway.

They were traveling behind a 2007 Ford dump truck when a collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. by the North Leho Drive intersection near Lydgate Beach Park.

Police said the Lexus the woman was in spun out of control and into the oncoming lane of traffic where the vehicle was broadsided by a 2009 Toyota pickup truck.

The woman was taken to Wilcox Medical Center where she later died. The man driving the Lexus was critically injured but was expected to survive. All others involved sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

This marks Kauai’s second traffic-related death of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
New court documents say a deadly shooting in Nanakuli last week happened during an argument...
Following fatal shooting, suspect allegedly fell asleep on relative’s couch
She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Ex-City Council employee pleads guilty to attempting to pass drugs to inmate
Maui police are investigating a fatal crash on Haleakala Highway.
MPD: Mechanical failure may have contributed to fatal crash on Haleakala Hwy.
The city has installed a new traffic circle in McCully in a bid to slow traffic down and make...
To address speeding, city installs traffic circle at heavily-used intersection

Latest News

This is now
This Is Now (Nov. 2, 2021)
The governor on Tuesday outlined how the state will begin welcoming international travelers...
State prepares to welcome international arrivals under new CDC entry program
The governor on Tuesday outlined how the state will begin welcoming international travelers...
Officials detail state’s plan for implementing new international travel rules
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
Ige eases rules on outdoor activities at eateries, but social distancing still required indoors