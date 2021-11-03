Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HHSAA updates 2021 State Football Championship dates

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletics Association updated the anticipated start dates for their three State Football Championships.

The 2021 First Hawaiian Bank State Football Championships runs from December 17th through December 30th.

The Division I - Open semifinals is set to go on December 18th, with the Championship game set for December 23rd.

Moving to Division I, their semifinals is set for December 17th and the Championship game will also be on December 23rd.

Finally, the Division II semifinals start a week after the other two divisions begin on December 22nd, with their Championship game set for December 30th.\

All game sites are still to be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
For the first time since the pandemic started, partygoers filled the streets of Waikiki on...
Halloween festivities in Waikiki plagued by series of violent robberies
The governor on Tuesday outlined how the state will begin welcoming international travelers...
State prepares to welcome international arrivals under new CDC entry program
Linda Howlett, 76, spent years giving and volunteering in the Maui community especially for the...
Crash of antique station wagon claims the life of a beloved Maui community leader
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Hawaii Pacific in exhibition, first UH event with no crowd limits
Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Hawaii Pacific in exhibition, first UH event with no crowd limits
After a season of playing inside of empty arenas, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team begins...
Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Hawaii Pacific in exhibition, first UH event with no crowd limits
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced a multiyear partnership with Kamehameha Schools...
Polynesian Bowl partners with Kamehameha Schools to host All-Star game through 2024
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first taste of game action Monday...
Hawaii men’s basketball downs Chaminade, 72-60 in exhibition game