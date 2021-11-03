HHSAA updates 2021 State Football Championship dates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletics Association updated the anticipated start dates for their three State Football Championships.

The 2021 First Hawaiian Bank State Football Championships runs from December 17th through December 30th.

The Division I - Open semifinals is set to go on December 18th, with the Championship game set for December 23rd.

Moving to Division I, their semifinals is set for December 17th and the Championship game will also be on December 23rd.

Finally, the Division II semifinals start a week after the other two divisions begin on December 22nd, with their Championship game set for December 30th.\

All game sites are still to be determined at a later date.

