Freshly baked goods are coming to Waikiki as Liliha Bakery is set to open 4th location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After much anticipation, Liliha Bakery said it will soon be opening its fourth location in Waikiki.

The iconic local bakery and restaurant, known for their coco puffs as well as savory dishes like oxtail soup, is coming to the International Market Place in mid-November.

Serving costumers for the past 71 years, this new location will feature both indoor and outdoor dining areas that will seat over 200 patrons.

“We have wanted to expand to Waikiki for several years,” said Peter Kim, president of Liliha Bakery.

“We’re extremely excited to service the residents and industry workers of Waikiki, sharing our love of fresh pastries and quality local dishes with our amazing community. In addition, the historic International Market Place is the ideal backdrop for our traditional island favorites as we both share a rich legacy in Hawaii.”

The International Market Place location will offer a full bar and continue its tradition of serving a variety of over 100 freshly baked goods to be ordered straight from the bakery or from the dining room.

It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

