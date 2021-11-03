Forecast: Breezy trade winds return as large swell drops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical easterly trade wind conditions return Wednesday.

Clouds and showers will transition back to windward and mauka locations, especially over the western end of the state where a band of moisture associated with an old front will stall and linger through Thursday. Thereafter, a drier trade wind pattern is expected Friday through early next week.

A large, long-period north-northwest swell will slowly subside through Wednesday. Warning-level wave heights will drop to advisory levels Wednesday.

For the rest of the week and through early next week, expect a series of small to moderate northwest pulses reaching the islands’ north and west shores.

The current large north-northwest swell will be shifting to the north-northeast and raise surf to moderate levels along east-facing shores on Wednesday.

