Diamond Head monument closed as crews demolish structures at summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Demolition atop Diamond Head State Monument is underway as crews work to remove two concrete structures from the crater’s summit.

Officials have closed the popular Oahu attraction on Monday as workers removed the top portion of the structures. The park closure will last until Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, the state said demolition workers used jack hammers to knock the tops of the structures down. Once the roofs are demolished, work will begin on the supporting columns.

On Thursday and Friday, officials said a helicopter will be used to lift heavy bags of broken concrete and other materials down into the crater to be moved for disposal.

The state said the structures were built toward the end of WWII or in the early 1950s, and were not part of the original complex of fire control stations constructed prior to the war.

Officials said while the structures will no longer provide shade, the demolition will create a more natural profile at the summit of Diamond Head Crater.

While the structures are being removed, crews are also repairing the tunnel at the top of the 99 stairs.

Officials said both the tunnel and the structures are being taken down due to safety hazards as concrete spalling has been observed.

Diamond Head State Monument will reopen on Saturday, but the summit platform will be closed periodically for the next two weeks as repairs continue.

