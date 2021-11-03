176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities on Wednesday.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 84,578.

Meanwhile, the three fatalities have raised Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll to 919.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,649 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

102 were on Oahu

25 on Kauai

21 on Hawaii Island

13 on Maui

There were also 15 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.5% have received at least one dose.

