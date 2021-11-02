Tributes
Talk Story: Ho’ola Hou

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:47 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ho’ola Hou in Hawaiian is translated to English as “restore to life, to revive.” As we navigate through this new and sometimes challenging time together, we open up conversation on how we get back to restoring to life. In this special episode of Talk Story, McKenna speaks to several people from Hawaii’s music and entertainment industry, and how they have navigated through this pandemic and their plans to “restore to life.”

Guests include Kelly Boy DeLima from Kapena, Cha Thompson of Tihati Productions, John De Fries, President & CEO of Hawaii Tourism Authority and Mika Hirao-Solem, Miss Aloha Hula 2010.

