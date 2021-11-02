Superintendent: 91% of student-athletes at Hawaii public schools are vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education reports that 91% of its student-athletes are vaccinated against COVID.

Meanwhile, 543 athletes have been approved for religious exemptions. Those students must test twice a week in order to continue to play.

In an interview Monday with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said the state’s vaccination program for athletics is going well.

The DOE requires athletes to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

The idea is to protect the athletes, their fellow students and their families.

The superintendent says the requirement will continue next year.

“Ninety-one percent of our student athletes are vaccinated ― 91% ― and so that is important. So as of right now, if you were going to ask me, it if is going to continue,” Hayashi said.

