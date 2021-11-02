Tributes
Polynesian Bowl partners with Kamehameha Schools to host All-Star game through 2024

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced a multiyear partnership with Kamehameha Schools to host the annual Polynesian Bowl Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kapalama campus.

“It is only fitting that the Polynesian Bowl takes place on the campus of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama,” Chairman and co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “We celebrate the cultural significance of this meaningful partnership.”

The partnership will last through 2024 with the upcoming 2022 Polynesian Bowl set to be the first game played on the Kapalama campus.

“With this partnership and the prestigious Polynesian Bowl, we celebrate excellence and proudly feature the talent of our Polynesian athletes,” KS Kapālama Poʻo Kula (Head of School) Dr. Taran Chun said in a statement. “It is exciting that this showcase would take place at a school that honors our cultural heritage and identity as Native Hawaiians.”

The Polynesian Bowl has called Aloha Stadium home since it’s inception in 2017, but with the shutdown of the Metal Mecca earlier this year, the Bowl now finds a new home at KS School.

The annual All-Star game features 100 of the country’s top high school football prospects, showcases their skills ahead of the collegiate level.

The 2022 Polynesian Bowl is set for January 22nd at 6:30 p.m. HST — the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

