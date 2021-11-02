Police seek leads in 1978 murder of California woman killed weeks after arriving on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking the public for help in a cold case murder investigation that authorities say is being “actively investigated.”

In April 1978, Valerie Ann Warshay was discovered dead at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana.

Authorities determined she had been murdered, but her killer was never found.

Warshay, 26, was a park ranger from California and had only been on island for a few weeks when she was killed.

Police said she made many acquaintances on the island and was an avid hiker.

She played a flute or recorder-style woodwind at social gatherings.

Anyone who may have seen Warshay during her stay on Hawaii Island is asked to call Detective Derek Morimoto at at 961-2380 or via email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

You can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.